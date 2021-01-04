Dam safety upgrades complete, popular swimming spot in Colwood opens

Lookout Lake to be restocked with fish in March

Lookout Lake is undergoing upgrades to the dam until mid November. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

As weather patterns bring flooding to the forefront, a Colwood dam is up to code to avoid such damage if a major earthquake hits.

Closed for work since October 2020, Lookout Lake now meets the required safety requirements for its dam, built in 1958.

The Lookout Brook Dam was rated as a high consequence dam in 2017, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Sustainability. If it failed during a seismic event, water would freely flow towards homes along Maureen Terrace and Sunheights Drive and further down a sloped hill.

The popular swimming spot now features more flat areas to lay out a blanket and a gentler slope to the water’s edge. For safety, natural fencing on the downstream slope on the opposite side of the lake. Several large logs, roots and gravel were used to create a fish habitat enhancement area.

READ MORE: Colwood dam upgrades projected to be under budget

The project was completed with funding from the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund and upgrades are projected to come in under budget. This means council may consider park upgrades, including trail improvements, a washroom or additional seating before they present final 2021 budget plans in May.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC plans to stock the lake with rainbow trout in March.

ALSO READ: Colwood’s Lookout Lake gets spring cleaning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,