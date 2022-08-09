Residents in Osoyoos are being warned to boil their water before drinking. Some residents didn't need that warning as they took to social media to share images of their brown water. (Facebook)

Dark brown water coming out faucets as Osoyoos expands boil water advisory

The advisory impacts several hundred homes

The Town of Osoyoos and Interior Health are warning residents in certain parts of town to boil their water, although residents probably already noticed.

Multiple residents have taken to Facebook recently to share photos of the brown sludge coming out of their faucets.

Everyone in the affected areas should be boiling water for a minimum of one minute or find a safe alternative for their water.

Water intended for drinking, washing ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

The town issued the boil water notice on Aug. 4, due to increased levels of turbidity, and expanded the area on Aug. 8.

According to the Town of Osoyoos, crews are working the areas to conduct quality monitoring and to flush the distribution system.

For the complete list of affected residences, you can click here.

There are hundreds of addresses including Cypress Hills, Fairwinds, Golf Course Dr., Olympic View, Pebble Beach, Las Costa and Sawgrass.

In May, the town had warned residents that water would see discoloration due to additional sources of water coming online.

In 2021, there were multiple boil water advisories as well.

