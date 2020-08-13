Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an assault investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Daytime theft attempt leaves store employee with potentially life-altering injuries

VicPD looking for witnesses

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly assaulted a store employee, leaving him with potentially life-altering injuries, during a daytime theft attempt.

VicPD was called to a retail store in the 1900-block of Oak Bay Avenue for a report that a man had been assaulted. When they arrived the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening but potentially life-altering injuries and was being tended to by bystanders. The man was transported to hospital.

Witnesses told police the man, who was a store employee, had tried to intervene when the suspect attempted to steal items from the store, according to a statement. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A second victim was also assaulted during the struggle but did not require immediate medical attention.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, wearing a back ball cap with a yellow rim, a Pittsburgh Steeler jersey with the number seven on it, grey baggy jeans and black sneakers with white soles. The man left the area with a woman and may have gotten into a taxi.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 250-995-7654.

 

VicPD

Daytime theft attempt leaves store employee with potentially life-altering injuries

