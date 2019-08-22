John Roe with Salish Sea Industries crew removing a derelict boat from the beach of Port Browning on Pender Island. (Dead Boats Society)

Dead Boats Society moving towards 100 wreckages removed from the Salish Sea

‘Gorge Guy’ John Roe on another mission

The Dead Boat Society was back at this week hauling derelict and abandoned boats from the Salish Sea.

Combining money and resources from a long list of partners, the crew pulled out one boat from Bedwell Harbour at Pender Island, five from Port Browning, two from Montague Harbour at Galiano Island and a dock full of marine debris from Hawkins Island (an uninhabited island between Prevost and Mayne islands).

READ ALSO: Saanich recognizes Dead Boat Society for Caddy Bay clean up

John Roe helped found the Dead Boat Society three years ago. He credits MP Sheila Malcolmson for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, who tabled the bill with the federal Liberal government. The society has accessed grant money and have removed 60 abandoned boats submerged and beached in the Capital Regional District.

“We were out slaying Dead Boats,” said Roe, who is in the paperwork process of approval to remove another 39 derelicts.

Roe lives near the Gorge in Saanich and who led the Gorge Waterway’s restoration with the Veins of Life Watershed Society in the 1990s.

“We tried to do this in the ‘90s and 2000s and there was no interest in it at the government level, so the problem got worse. Thankfully, the Trudeau government did it. Malcolmson forced the issued. It was a great day on Pender Island, lots of people expressed their gratitude.”

READ MORE: Caddy Bay boat clean up on the way

Salish Sea Industrial Services and Ralmax worked together with a crane to remove the boats, some on shore and some submerged, and haul them away. Transport Canada and the Capital Regional District were also key in making the effort happen.

There were many advisors on Pender Island that assisted in inventories and finding owners, Roe said.

“The beach at Port Browning is looking a lot better.”

One 25-foot fibre glass boat is the equivalent to 480,000 plastic straws, at least by weight, Roe noted.

Under this program 100 dead boats will be removed and disposed of in the Salish Sea. However, there are an estimated 2,300 more in in B.C. waters. That’s a conservative number based on previous inventories.

“Hopefully we’ll get to 100 this year.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

