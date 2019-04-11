Three search and rescue specialists of the Mexican Navy. (Courtesy of Renate Herberger)

Deep Cove Mermaid raises eco-issues swimming Mexico, backed by Mexican Navy

Renate Herberger plans to swim Mexico region by region

The Deep Cove mermaid resurfaces after her latest swims in Mexico, supported by the Mexican Navy.

Renate Herberger, also known as the Costa Rican mermaid due to her environmentalism in that country, has just returned from a stint in Mexico.

ALSO READ: 1858 Naval maps combined with satellite data helps researchers map kelp bed health

Since 2008, the North Saanich resident has covered 8,242 kilometers in the water to promote green issues and has secured an unlikely ally – The Search and Rescue arm of the Mexican military.

Herberger says that after getting an approving nod from a Mexican admiral she now is supported by a patrol boat and crew for three or four days at a time as she completes her swims. She has to follow the military’s schedule, so her days last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

She has swum in a number of places, such as Cozumel, Isla Cerralvo (Jaques Cousteau island), Baja California, Isla de Mujeres, Cancun and Puerto Morelos.

ALSO READ: And they’re off! Peninsula track and field season starts

Asked if she was worried about sharks, Herberger laughed. “Sharks are the least of my worries. Jellyfish are dangerous. In the past I’ve had numerous interactions with Portuguese man o’ wars and oh my God it’s painful, it makes childbirth look like a children’s game.”

The other risks were currents and riptides, with Herberger saying two divers drowned a few days after she left the last area on her tour.

Herberger says she does the swims to raise awareness of green issues, with local newspapers, radio and television covering her story whenever she swims.

While in her host country, Herberger rides the wave of local publicity and visits local schools, where she talks to the children about the environment and encourages them to make eco-promises.

ALSO READ: Sidney catches a wave with Stand Up Paddleboard Nationals

“The mermaid persona has worked really really well as the magic and mystery of the mermaid encourages them to talk about the environment.”

The Deep Cove mermaid intends to swim parts of Mexico region by region between November 2019 and March 2020, starting with a 14-day swim.

One ambition Herberger hasn’t yet achieved is speaking at a local school. She says she has spoken to thousands of students in Costa Rica and hopes to one day be invited to talk to students in a Saanich Peninsula school.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Renate Herberger, after swimming a few hours, about to climb aboard the support boat. (Courtesy of Renate Herberger)

Previous story
B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh new year for first time

Just Posted

Newhook heads to worlds as BCHL MVP, top scorer

Alex Newhook graduates among best to ever play for Grizzlies

Deep Cove Mermaid raises eco-issues swimming Mexico, backed by Mexican Navy

Renate Herberger plans to swim Mexico region by region

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh new year for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Roger the Empress marmot enjoying his 11th year on hotel grounds

Victoria’s famous ground squirrel charms locals and tourists alike

Mega bottle drive and barbecue supports cadets and veterans

Two cadet group host event to support their programs and Cockrell House

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Most Read