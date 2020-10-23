Highway reopens after rally supporting Mi’kmaq fishing rights in Nova Scotia

Traffic is flowing, albeit slowly, after a closure on Highway 17 in Central Saanich for a demonstration in support of Mi’kmaq fishing rights.

Despite the rain, a large crowd has gathered on the highway at Mount Newton Cross Road as a WSANEC speaker talks about the inherent right of Indigenous people to live on their land in peace.

Central Saanich Police Department are diverting traffic between Island View Road and Amity Drive and ask that people plan for extra travel time. The demonstration is expected to finish at 1 p.m.

More to come…

