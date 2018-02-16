Designers hope new app will help put fledgling company on map

Dawson Walker (left) and Spencer Mandrusiak have developed a number of new software apps and established their own company, Veracity Software. Dan Ebenal/News Staff

A trio of local software designers have released a new app that puts movie effects in the palm of your hand.

“We just recently finished an app called Flashback, which is kind of a social media app for videos,” said Saanich’s Dawson Walker. “You can edit each individual frame and draw on it. Then in merges back into a video and you come up with cool little videos that you can share it on Instagram or Facebook.”

Flashback is just the latest creation of Walker and his partners Spencer Mandrusiak and Jacob Christie.

“We all started working at the same company in Victoria, FreshWorks,” said Walker, a Claremont grad. “One day we decided to go to the office on a weekend and work on our own stuff. We ended up making a concept for a game and the we built it. We said we might as well make something of this and started a little company of our own.”

The three established Veracity Software back in November and have already developed three apps.

“I’ve been working on an interval-based running app. Users can pick, run for five minutes and walk for one, and it will give you notification of when to change intervals,” said Mandrusiak of his app called Pace available on the app store.

Walker is optimistic about Flashback’s potential, saying it could be popular with a younger crowd.

“Apps like Instagram and Snapchat have those augmented reality features. This is the next stage where you take control of your own augmented reality,” said Walker, adding they are already thinking about updates, with the potential to include pre-made animations.

He said they are constantly working on new ideas, with Walker having three or four new apps on the go right now. He’s hoping to organize some meetings in the coming months with younger developers.

“It’s just a way to say ‘You can do this.’ It’s not that hard.”