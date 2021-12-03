(File photo)

(File photo)

Did you lose a pile of money outside a Parksville hardware store?

RCMP seek owners of large amounts of cash found in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP hope to return large amounts of cash discovered in Parksville and Qualicum Beach last month.

On Nov. 19, money was located in the parking lot of a Parksville hardware store and turned in to police.

We want to return the money to its rightful owner, said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. In order to identify the rightful owner, (they) will have to confirm specific details of their lost money so we are satisfied it is being reunited with the correct person.

READ MORE: RCMP: ‘Significant’ amount of money found in downtown Qualicum Beach

Police are also still looking for the owner of another large amount of money, turned in at the Oceanside detachment in Nov. 10, found in downtown Qualicum Beach.

If anyone can provide details confirming ownership in either case, they are asked to contact police by phone 250-248-6111 and reference police file number 2021-12222.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Previous story
Victoria refugee association ends Welcome House program in Oak Bay
Next story
Commercial centres in Central Saanich could get support for EV charging stations

Just Posted

These homes along one side of Robert Street in Victoria West are among a group to be considered at a future public hearing for status as a Heritage Conservation Area by the City of Victoria. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Two Victoria neighbourhoods being considered for heritage designation

The Salvation Army ARC in downtown Victoria will have 30 overnight emergency-weather mats available to the city’s vulnerable population on Friday night (Dec. 3). Victoria’s homeless population struggles with the winter weather in this January 2020 photo. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overnight mats open to Victoria’s homeless as wet snow, freezing temperatures forecast

The Oak Bay Police Department is close to getting its first electric patrol vehicle into service. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
New 2-wheeled vehicles approved as Oak Bay police fleet begins shift to electric

David Lau, former executive director of Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society, stands in front of the Monterey Avenue welcome house in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria refugee association ends Welcome House program in Oak Bay