District of Sooke prepares for more rain

The District of Sooke is taking various steps in prepartion for the heavy rain expected later this week. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke is bracing itself for more wet conditions, with the community expecting to see 40 to 60 millimetres of rain as another atmospheric river looms.

That’s around half as much as the 80 millimetres Sooke saw on Nov. 15, when flooding caused road closures along Highway 14 and in East Sooke.

“While it is anticipated this will be a lesser event, the district is increasing measures to support the community and ensure public safety,” a spokesperson for the district said in a statement.

The district is taking various steps, including asking the public to clear catch basins and check culverts near their houses so water can appropriately drain. They are also asking people to minimize the driving they do if possible and to email videos of overflowing culverts to engineering@sooke.ca so the district can respond.

The Sooke Potholes will remain closed on Thursday (Nov. 25) until the water levels recede and a site inspection can be completed to ensure public safety.

The district’s sandbag station will be open again on Nov. 24 and 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sandbag station is located at the Parks Works Yard at 2070 Kaltasin Rd. Bags and sand are available for residents to fill their own sandbags. Residents are reminded to please bring their own shovel.

They added updates would be shared on sooke.ca/news about areas that may be safety concerns.

