Dog coaxed to safety from edge of Greater Victoria-bound BC Ferry vessel

Passengers looked on and waited anxiously for its rescue by crew members

A dog was spotted on the edge of a B.C. ferry in the evening on July 29, eventually being coaxed to safety. (B.C. Ferries image, video courtesy of Tyler Reeves)

BC Ferries doesn’t often have to come to a stop as it makes its way between Vancouver Island and the mainland, but Thursday evening posed a different story after a black dog was spotted on the ferry’s rubbing strake, otherwise known as a bumper.

The 7 p.m. sailing on July 29 from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was halfway through its journey when the commotion happened, as many passengers peered over the ledge in fascinated worry while the dog frantically moved around.

“The captain stopped the ship, and thankfully crew members were able to coax the dog back onto the car deck,” said Deborah Marshall, Executive Director, Public Affairs at B.C. Ferries.

The customers and crew members were quite happy that the story resulted in a happy ending, added Marshall.

The 7 p.m. ferry arrived later than normal in Victoria, around 9:15 p.m.

