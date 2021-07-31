A dog was spotted on the edge of a B.C. ferry in the evening on July 29, eventually being coaxed to safety. (B.C. Ferries image, video courtesy of Tyler Reeves)

A dog was spotted on the edge of a B.C. ferry in the evening on July 29, eventually being coaxed to safety. (B.C. Ferries image, video courtesy of Tyler Reeves)

Dog coaxed to safety from edge of Greater Victoria-bound BC Ferry vessel

Passengers looked on and waited anxiously for its rescue by crew members

BC Ferries doesn’t often have to come to a stop as it makes its way between Vancouver Island and the mainland, but Thursday evening posed a different story after a black dog was spotted on the ferry’s rubbing strake, otherwise known as a bumper.

The 7 p.m. sailing on July 29 from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was halfway through its journey when the commotion happened, as many passengers peered over the ledge in fascinated worry while the dog frantically moved around.

“The captain stopped the ship, and thankfully crew members were able to coax the dog back onto the car deck,” said Deborah Marshall, Executive Director, Public Affairs at B.C. Ferries.

The customers and crew members were quite happy that the story resulted in a happy ending, added Marshall.

The 7 p.m. ferry arrived later than normal in Victoria, around 9:15 p.m.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: New ‘Island 3’ ferry arrives in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryDogsFerry

Previous story
RCMP seek assistance after boat was stolen from Vancouver Island marina
Next story
PHOTOS: Pacific FC mark long-awaited Greater Victoria return with win over Calgary

Just Posted

Photo of Kuper Island Residential School taken in the 1920s. A march on the holiday Monday’s morning will interrupt Pat Bay Highway traffic for about an hour as demonstrators plan to show their solidarity with Penelakut Island, after the discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school site there. (B.C. Archives photo)
Pat Bay Highway march on Monday to honour residential school children, survivors

Much of O’Keefe’s artistry is inspired by works of the renowned Group of Seven. (Courtesy of Shawn O’Keefe)
Graffiti to greenery: Shawn O’Keefe’s journey as a visual artist

The Songhees Food Truck is only one of numerous innovations the Nation has launched in the last decade. (Facebook/Songhees Event and Catering)
Songhees Nation continues road of innovation, healing, success

Local artist Gillian Redwood and avid local pianist Carl Ivey pose with a painted piano at Turkey Head during a past summer. (Courtesy of Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture)
August to see return of community painted pianos in Oak Bay