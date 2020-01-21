Dog dies, Victoria man arrested after incident in Oaklands

One man is in custody after an “animal incident” in Victoria’s Oaklands neighbourhood. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man involved in the death of a dog in Victoria’s Oaklands neighbourhood is in police custody.

On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., a report came in to police of an incident between a Victoria man and a dog in a multi-unit building in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue.

Police arrived to find the dog dead and the man gone – he had fled the scene and gone into one of the building’s suites, according to police.

Victoria Police Department patrol officers, VicPD K9 officers and the Saanich Police Department K9 unit responded to the scene, but the man refused to leave the suite.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team – including crisis negotiators – were sent in and residents of nearby suites were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police attempted to negotiate but said the man was uncooperative.

He finally left the suite at 7 p.m., but according to police, still refused to comply with officers’ directions.

Police deployed less-lethal projectiles and took the man into custody. He was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Police said no charges have been sworn at this time and the file remains in early stages of investigation. It is unclear if the man owned the dog.

Police ask anyone with information to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

