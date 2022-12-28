Dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve after 6 days missing on Saanich Peninsula

May May, aboard the Brentwood Bay rescue boat, is reunited with her owner after six days in the wild. (RCMSAR 31 Brentwood Bay/Facebook) The Brentwood Bay search and rescue team tackles icy waters to rescue a dog missing for six days. (RCMSAR 31 Brentwood Bay/Facebook)

Greater Victoria searchers reunited a missing pup with its family just in time for Christmas after nearly a week on the lam.

Six-year-old May May, a female hound, disappeared at Willis Point shortly after noon on Dec. 18 and was discovered by a Brentwood Bay search and rescue crew training on Christmas Eve.

The owner described May May as a gentle, well-socialized dog that loves treats, according to Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM). May May, wearing a GPS collar with tags, was last seen on the far slope across from Tod Inlet.

On a social media post, volunteer searchers with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 31 Brentwood Bay, reported the pup rescued and returned safe the evening on Dec. 24 with a shoutout to the team and ROAM.

A later comment clarified the volunteer crew was out developing its skill set, including shore search, winter operations, shore extraction and dealing in hypothermic casualties.

“Not an official tasking but definitely a success story.”

