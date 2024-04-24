 Skip to content
Dog reunited with owner after fall down steep slope in B.C. mountains

North Shore Rescue used helicopter to try and find the dog
Lauren Collins
A dog that fell down a steep cliff in the North Shore mountains was reunited with its owner Tuesday (April 23). (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

A dog that fell down a steep cliff in the North Shore mountains was reunited with its owner Tuesday (April 23).

Freeway, according to social media posts from the rescue crew, was found and with its owner after a two day search.

North Shore Rescue responded on Monday to help search for Freeway, who got away from its owner and then fell down a steep slope at Mt. Strachan on Cypress Mountain. The team headed to Mt. Strachan with rope rescue and drone teams, but after extensive searching they weren’t able to find the dog.

The following day, North Shore Rescue search teams and Cypress staff spotted Freeway, “alive and seemingly uninjured.” The dog was very scared and kept running away from people.

Crews managed to track Freeway to Cypress ski hill, through the parking long and then south of the ski hill.

A few hours later, North Shore Rescue reported that Freeway was back home with his humans.

