Don’t be spooked, McKenzie interchange shifts again

New southbound configuration in place until the interchange opens by late summer 2019

Drivers should not feel spooked if their Halloween commute through the McKenzie interchange feels a little different.

Starting Wednesday evening, southbound highway traffic entering the intersection will be shifted to new temporary Admirals Road on- and off-ramps, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The traffic shift marks a major milestone for the McKenzie interchange project, designed to ease congestion in the area.

The ramps allow crews to lower Highway 1 and build the overpass across the highway connecting McKenzie Avenue and Admirals Road.

This new southbound configuration, along with the existing northbound pattern, will be in place until the interchange opens. The entire interchange project is anticipated to cut roughly 20 minutes off peak commute times and is on schedule to wrap up by the end of 2019.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects temporary initial delays as drivers adjust to the new lanes and signal locations. Staff will be on site during busy commute hours to monitor traffic flow and signal timing, and will make any necessary adjustments.

The ministry asks drivers to follow signs, watch for workers and obey the construction speed limit of 60 km/h.

Progress continues to be made on the remainder of the project, including the Galloping Goose Trail and McKenzie Avenue. Sound walls are being installed throughout the project site to help minimize construction noise for local residents and schools.

A map of the traffic shift can be found here.

For more details on the interchange project, visit engage.gov.bc.ca/mckenzieinterchange.



