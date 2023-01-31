Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of the grandparent scam. (Black Press Media file)

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of the grandparent scam. (Black Press Media file)

Don’t send bail money: Central Saanich police issue scam warning after morning reports

Check with family members before sending bail money

Police are warning residents to be wary of callers after multiple reports of the “grandparent scam.”

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning on social media Tuesday (Jan. 31) after receiving multiple reports that morning from community members.

Residents reported receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be a grandchild, claiming to be in jail and demanding $10,000 in bail money.

The department advised residents who do receive these phone calls to hang up. “Don’t send money or give the caller any further personal information,” Central Saanich police wrote in a scam alert post. “Hang up and call your grandchild, or another family member, to find out what’s really going on.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Residents are asked to report the scam to Central Saanich Police Service by calling 250-652-4441.

ALSO READ: Saanich woman fleeced, threatened in double scam – puppies and gift cards

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria oil spill creates suffocation concerns for Oak Bay salmon project
Next story
Chief coroner prescribes ‘urgency’ as B.C. records 2,272 toxic drug deaths in 2022

Just Posted

Window Wanderland is taking place in James Bay from Feb. 24 to 26, above are examples from previous years. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Bartlett)
Window Wanderland returns to James Bay with window art installations

Oak Bay staff placed absorbent booms in Bowker Creek last week to gather oil spilled into the waterway from nearby Victoria. (Photo by Eldan Goldenberg)
Victoria oil spill creates suffocation concerns for Oak Bay salmon project

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of the grandparent scam. (Black Press Media file)
Don’t send bail money: Central Saanich police issue scam warning after morning reports

Jess Duncan holds Toque the shy chicken at Bear ‘N Bee Therapeutic Farm. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: ‘Everybody’s farm’ in Greater Victoria offers kids a safe place to learn and explore