Downed power line causes fire in Langford

Crews from several departments battling blaze at West Shore Parkway and Luxton Road in Langford

Westshore RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the corner of West Shore Parkway and Luxton Road in Langford as crews are dealing with “significant” brush fire. (Westshore RCMP/Twitter)

Emergency officials are asking the public to avoid a major intersection on the Westshore as crews are battling a “significant” brush fire.

According to Westshore RCMP, the fire at the corner of West Shore Parkway and Luxton Road in Langford happened when a power line came down earlier Sunday afternoon. Crews from several departments are said to be battling the fire.

Sooke Rd is closed between West Shore Pkwy and Luxton Rd, in Langford while fire crews battle a significant brush fire caused by a downed power line. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eAwmbrI0pL — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 7, 2020

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area covered in heavy smoke, while re-routing them.

Complicating efforts to fight the fire include its proximity to several businesses and strong winds, which have already caused power outages in other parts of the Westshore.

