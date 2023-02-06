(Black Press Media file photo)

Downtown Victoria intersection closed after collision involving cyclist

Bay and Government intersection closed for police investigation

The Bay and Government streets intersection is closed while police investigate a collision involving a cyclist.

The Victoria Police Department warned motorists to expect traffic disruption in the area.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

