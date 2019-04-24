Shopper’s Drug Mart will move from its location at 1222 Douglas St. next door to the previous location of Chapter’s Bookstore at 1212 Douglas St. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The drug store is moving next door to take on a two-storey expansion

The downtown Victoria location of Shoppers Drug Mart is making a move, but it’s not going far.

The 1222 Douglas St. location is only moving one store over to 1212 Douglas St. at the previous location of Chapters, which has since moved to Mayfair Mall as Indigo’s.

Both the Shoppers and the Chapters had been at their Douglas Street locations for decades.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s Chapters moving to Mayfair Shopping Centre

The new location will offer plenty of space, with three storeys and nearly 20,000 square feet of space.

The chain is owned by Ontario-based Loblaw’s Companies Ltd., which also operates Loblaws grocery stores, the Real Canadian Superstore, President’s Choice Financial and Joe Fresh. It also operates the brands President’s Choice, No Name and Life Brand.

A Loblaw’s public relations spokesperson said that the new space will offer an expansion of products, but that only two of the three floors will be for public use.

ALSO READ: Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online

“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of our new Shoppers Drug Mart at 1212 Douglas Street in Victoria on May 4,” the spokesperson said in an email. “In our new two-level location, customers can expect the same great service, along with an expanded pharmacy and Beauty Boutique offering over 20 new prestige cosmetic brands.”

At this point it is unconfirmed what will take over the space of the older Shoppers location.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs
Next story
Experts butt heads in court, hunter loses case for return of ram

Just Posted

Saanich Police salutes fallen officer

Const. Robert Kirby was killed in the line of duty on April 24, 1960

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Good Samaritans rescue Sidney senior trapped under mobility scooter

78-year-old broke her pelvis and spent a week in hospital after the accident

Langford shooting suspect is banned from having firearms: West Shore RCMP

Investigators ask witnesses and occupants of the brown Cadillac Deville involved to come forward

Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The drug store is moving next door to take on a two-storey expansion

VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Experts butt heads in court, hunter loses case for return of ram

Despite expert testimony, judgement says ram probably underage

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Most Read