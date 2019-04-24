Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The drug store is moving next door to take on a two-storey expansion

Shopper’s Drug Mart will move from its location at 1222 Douglas St. next door to the previous location of Chapter’s Bookstore at 1212 Douglas St. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The downtown Victoria location of Shoppers Drug Mart is making a move, but it’s not going far.

The 1222 Douglas St. location is only moving one store over to 1212 Douglas St. at the previous location of Chapters, which has since moved to Mayfair Mall as Indigo’s.

Both the Shoppers and the Chapters had been at their Douglas Street locations for decades.

The new location will offer plenty of space, with three storeys and nearly 20,000 square feet of space.

The chain is owned by Ontario-based Loblaw’s Companies Ltd., which also operates Loblaws grocery stores, the Real Canadian Superstore, President’s Choice Financial and Joe Fresh. It also operates the brands President’s Choice, No Name and Life Brand.

A Loblaw’s public relations spokesperson said that the new space will offer an expansion of products, but that only two of the three floors will be for public use.

“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of our new Shoppers Drug Mart at 1212 Douglas Street in Victoria on May 4,” the spokesperson said in an email. “In our new two-level location, customers can expect the same great service, along with an expanded pharmacy and Beauty Boutique offering over 20 new prestige cosmetic brands.”

At this point it is unconfirmed what will take over the space of the older Shoppers location.

