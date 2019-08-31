Baggins Shoes is celebrating its 50th anniversary. (File Contributed/ Baggins Shoes)

Downtown Victoria’s Baggins Shoes turns 50

The Converse capital of the city celebrates five decades in business

Baggins Shoes is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but it didn’t start as a booming shoe business. In fact, it started as an early endeavor for a teen who wanted to sell something cool.

When Glen Lynch was 19 he decided he wanted to sell black-lights and black-light posters. The problem was that he could only buy a black-light from a vendor if he had a commercial licence, something which required a business address in 1969.

So, Lynch opted to rent a second-storey floor space in Victoria’s Market Square – originally at $60 per month, but pared down to $25 if he swept the stairs.

ALSO READ: Pets West celebrates 30 years of business in Greater Victoria

As a big fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings, Lynch opted to name the store after the main character, and so Baggins began.

“That was the motivation behind that route, and then he realized there was a demand for that stuff,” said new co-owner Tara Savrtka. “He went to other things for a while too, basically becoming a headshop and selling hippy clothing.”

After five years he moved his store to a ground-level space in Market Square, and continued to sell pipes and clothing. In the early ‘80s he drifted away from headshop accessories and shifted instead to sell women’s clothing, with popular sales seen from clothing from India.

One day in the early 1990s one of his clothing representatives brought in a few pairs of Converse shoes.

“He wore them as a kid, and he had a soft spot for them,” Savrtka said. “At the time there were only five or six styles of Converse available, so he took them all.”

Within five years, the shoes were outselling the clothes.

“Soon Converse became all the rage due to nostalgia over the brand and this brand of shoes was outselling everything else we were doing,” Lynch said. “So we dropped all lines and focused on having the largest selection of the brand in the city.”

ALSO READ: Oak Bay Bikes rolls with big changes towards 85th anniversary

Initially Baggins took on Converse and Pumas. In the early 2000s Pumas were dropped in favour of Vans, and in recent years the store has also added Dr. Martens, Stance and Hershel products.

Now, the store has more than 60,000 pairs of shoes in stock, as well as a large online catalogue and a customized printing station to add any design you like to their shoes.

“Glen is shocked that it made it so long,” Savrtka said. “It was something he was doing strictly as a need and it turned into a lifelong business.”

Savrtka, who took over ownership with her husband last year, hopes to continue the legacy.

“I’m looking to hopefully be the next 50 years of Baggins,” she said. “We’re aiming to be one of the key staples of Victoria.”

To celebrate the 50th year, Baggins will host a series of special events. On Oct. 24 the business will throw a customer appreciation day, with prizes available from Vans.

Around the same time, the shop will host 50 days of giveaways, giving out 10 items from Converse, 10 from Hershel, 10 from Stance and 10 from Dr. Martens. A grand prize announced on the actual anniversary, Dec. 1, will award a recipient with a prize from each brand.

Closer to December the shop will also throw a 50th birthday party, where Savrtka says her main goal is to get Lynch in a gold suit.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Climbing gym coming to Langford
Next story
Parents advocate for change of George Jay Elementary name, citing racist history

Just Posted

Missing, high-risk Victoria man located by police

Vincent Slof was found on Friday evening and is safe

Downtown Victoria’s Baggins Shoes turns 50

The Converse capital of the city celebrates five decades in business

Climbing gym coming to Langford

BoulderHouse Climbing expanding facilities with City of Langford partnership

Saanich referee takes the floor at national box lacrosse championships

Matt Spaans is known for ‘consistency in his standard of calls, fairness and professionalism’

Parents advocate for change of George Jay Elementary name, citing racist history

The namesake was an advocate for the segregation of Chinese-Canadian students

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Millions of people in Florida have been in the changing potential path of the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Most Read