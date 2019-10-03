Art of the Cocktail is coming to town on Oct. 19 (Facebook/Art of the Cocktail)

Dress to the nines; Victoria’s Art of the Cocktail event makes a return

On Oct. 19 the best drinks and eats can be enjoyed to fundraise for the Victoria Film Festival

Food and drink enthusiasts from across the Capital Region have something to look forward to: the return of the Island’s premier party, the Art of the Cocktail.

The popular event explores the talents of the best bartenders and chefs for an evening of culinary celebration.

This year the event will host nearly 50 different tables of brands and restaurants, one of the highest the event has ever hosted. This includes many large restaurants which will be making their Art of the Cocktail debut, such as The Village Chinatown, Frankie’s Modern Diner, Darcy’s Pub, the Courtney Room, Santa Teresa 1796 and the Steamship Bar and Grill.

ALSO READ: Taste what’s trendy at Art of the Cocktail

“We’re a city of savvy food and drink connoisseurs, so there’s an expectation to bring something new to the proverbial table every year with Art of the Cocktail. It’s an exciting challenge,” says Kathy Kay, director for the Victoria Film Festival, which is organizing the event.

Also new this year, the Prince of Whales and Marine Wildlife will construct an ice luge to serve cocktail samples with.

Returning favourites include 10 Acres Bistro, Spinnakers, Shelter Point Distillery, Vancouver Island Brewing and Victoria Distillers.

ALSO READ: ‘Toe-nation’ eagerly received for Yukon’s Sourtoe Cocktail

The evening will also feature an optional cocktail-making workshop titled Acid. Sugar. Bitter, a 90-minute class about the three elements used to create a cocktail.

Attendees are welcome to dress to the nines, and go along with this year’s theme: “A Trip to Paris.” the best-dressed person will win four tickets to the opening gala of the 26th Victoria Film Festival on Feb. 7.

The event will run on Oct. 19, with the VIP portion opening at 5 p.m. and general tastings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crystal Gardens, 713 Douglas St.

Grand tasting and cocktail workshop tickets are still available online and can be purchased at artofthecocktail.ca.

