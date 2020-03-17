Drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Victoria

A drive-through COVID-19 screening site has been set up at a Victoria Health Unit on Cook Street.

Privacy screens surround the outdoor screening site, located outside a health unit facility in Victoria. Masked and gowned health care workers can be seen inside administering tests to people inside their cars.

The screening clinic is by appointment only and requires a referral from a primary health provider or 811 nurse. Those who feel they are experiencing symptoms such as dry cough, difficulty breathing or a new fever are asked to cal their doctor or HealthLink BC at 811 for assessment.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) urges anyone with symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days. The list of people who should be tested for COVID-19 includes those with respiratory symptoms who are hospitalized or likely to be hospitalized, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities or part of an investigation of a cluster or outbreak.

In a release put out Friday, the health authority said it is actively working to open COVID-19 referral-only screening clinics in other regions on the Island, including Nanaimo, Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

Island Health also reminded the public to avoid overwhelming emergency rooms with unnecessary visits, saying those concerned they have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of, COVID-19 call 811 or their primary health care provider.

Those with emergencies and in need of immediate medical attention should call 911 or go to their nearest emergency department.

