Saanich Police continue to investigate a Sunday crash during which a vehicle crashed into a house. (Black Press Media File)

Driver crashes into Saanich house after suffering medical emergency

Saanich Police say the driver narrowly missed another person during incident

Saanich Police continue to investigate a Sunday morning crash during which a vehicle hit a house in the Tillicum Road area.

Cst. Shannon Ogilvie said the driver (who suffered a crash-causing medical emergency) also narrowly avoided hitting another person.

“The driver was taken to hospital and no other injuries were reported,” said Ogilvie.

As of Sunday afternoon, Tillicum Road remains closed at Obed Avenue and Maddock Avenue and Arena Rd.

Black Press has reached out to Saanich Police for additional comment.

Updates to follow.

