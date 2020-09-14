Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Four vehicles were damaged in Oak Bay on Sunday when a driver attempted to parallel park.
Oak Bay police were called to the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of an incident involving several cars.
According to police, the driver was an elderly man who hit a car while trying to parallel park, and then while backing up, hit another. There were no injuries but in total four vehicles were damaged.
A charge under the Motor Vehicle Act is pending and the man will have his driver’s license reviewed by the Motor Vehicle Branch.
