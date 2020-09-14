Oak Bay police responded Sunday when a man’s parking attempt left four vehicles damaged. (Courtesy of Oak Bay police)

Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Man’s license will be reviewed by Motor Vehicle Branch

Four vehicles were damaged in Oak Bay on Sunday when a driver attempted to parallel park.

Oak Bay police were called to the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of an incident involving several cars.

According to police, the driver was an elderly man who hit a car while trying to parallel park, and then while backing up, hit another. There were no injuries but in total four vehicles were damaged.

A charge under the Motor Vehicle Act is pending and the man will have his driver’s license reviewed by the Motor Vehicle Branch.

Most Read