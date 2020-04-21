Driver ‘sheered telephone pole in half’ in rural Saanich crash, escapes with minor injuries

Police say it’s a ‘miracle’ the driver’s injuries weren’t more serious

A rural Saanich driver collided with a telephone pole in the 5900-block of Oldfield Road on Sunday evening. (Google Street View)

A Saanich driver that collided with a telephone pole in rural Saanich on Sunday managed to escape with minor injuries.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 5900-block of Oldfield Road – near Elk Lake –around 5 p.m. on April 19, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Witnesses told police that the driver has been travelling north when they lost control of the vehicle. The driver “veered off-road and struck a telephone pole and several trees,” Anastasiades said in a statement.

He added that the Saanich Fire Department was also called in and needed to use the portable jaws of life to get the driver – the only occupant – out of the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Given that the vehicle sheered a telephone pole in half and then knocked down several trees before coming to a rest, it is a miracle that the injuries to the driver were minor,” Anastasiades said.

The Saanich Police Department is still investigating the cause of the collision, he explained. Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the incident.

