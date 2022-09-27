A vehicle fell 200 to 300 feet off the Malahat near Split Rock on Sept. 25. (Google Maps)

Driver survives after vehicle plunges hundreds of feet from Malahat

Driver escapes crash with injuries now considered non-life-threatening

A driver veered off the Malahat and plunged between 200 and 300 feet down the highway’s embankment on Sunday (Sept. 25).

The driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was taken to hospital with injuries that are now considered non-life-threatening, according to a spokesperson for Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Police said the driver left the roadway near Split Rock at 7:35 p.m. The investigation into the crash continues, but nothing suggests the driver was impaired, police said.

A vehicle fell 200 to 300 feet off the Malahat near Split Rock on Sept. 25. (Google Maps)
