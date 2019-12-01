Saanich Police Reserve Const. Michael Harrison checks drivers along Quadra Street during an ICBC sponsored road block in December 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December

Fleeing driver causes short chase in Vic West Sunday morning

VicPD traffic officers had to chase down a driver who had decided to opt out of a roadblock early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m. the driver swerved onto Harbour Road to avoid passing through an impaired driving counter attack road block that VicPD officers had set up near Harbour and Tyee Roads.

READ ALSO: Cars impounded at Quadra Street road block

VicPD officers turned on their lights and sirens to stop the driver who had crashed their car at the north end of Harbour Road. The driver attempted to flee but was quickly arrested and medically cleared by paramedics.

Police are working on an impaired driving investigation into the incident.

Bowen Osoko of VicPD’s community engagement division says the incident was the second attempt by allegedly impaired drivers to avoid roadblocks early Sunday morning.

Last December VicPD removed more than 40 impaired drivers from Victoria and Esquimalt roads, including one man who offered police a hamburger when they requested his driver’s license.

READ ALSO: 42 impaired drivers removed from Victoria, Esquimalt roads this month

“Our officers are out on the hunt for impaired drivers,” he said by email. “There is no excuse for driving impaired. Taxis, transit, designated drivers – heck even calling a tow truck to tow your vehicle home – cost less than a single impaired driving charge or Immediate Roadside Prohibition – and saves lives.”


