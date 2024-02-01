Drugs found in fatal North Okanagan crash that killed 4

RCMP seized suspected drugs and paraphernalia from the vehicle which crossed the centre line

Drugs were discovered in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed four people Jan. 16 near Monte Lake.

Officers seized a quantity of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia from the northbound vehicle, which crossed the centre line in the fatal Highway 97 crash.

“Given the circumstances of both drivers being deceased, criminality is not a factor and we are continuing to support the ongoing Coroners Act investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan media relations officer

Four people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were declared deceased at the scene. A fifth person was transported from the scene by B.C. Emergency Health Services in critical condition.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Terleski. “Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this event.”

READ MORE: 4 people killed in Highway 97 crash near Monte Lake

Although the most tragic, the crash was one of several that took place on the stretch of highway between Kamloops and Vernon that week.

The following day, Jan. 17, BC Highway Patrol officers were called to a two-vehicle crash south of Falkland around 12:30 p.m.

“A southbound U-Haul cube van crossed the centre line of the highway and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-350,” said Terleski, adding minor injuries were reported. “Poor road conditions and limited visibility are believed to be contributing factors in the collision.”

READ MORE: Crash cleared on Highway 97 in Falkland

Another incident reportedly backed up traffic later that night.

And on Jan. 22 a semi jackknifed across the highway near Monte Lake, blocking traffic around 8 a.m.

“It’s unfortunate to have the number of incidents we have had recently in that area of the highway,” said Terleski.

Area D (Falkland) director Dean Trumbley says the highway is hazardous at the best of times.

“People drive way too fast but also it is a very dangerous stretch of highway without adverse conditions. So add snow or rain and it usually results in multiple car accidents and fatalities every year,” Trumbley said.