Drugs, knives, cash seized by Victoria Police at downtown address

Victoria Police seized an array of knives, as well as drugs including cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl, an SUV and over $43,000 in cash after executing a search warrant Jan. 25 at an address in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue. VicPD photo

A man and woman are in custody and face nine charges after Victoria Police seized an arsenal of drugs, knives, cash and an SUV at an address in the 700-block of Pandora Ave.

Officers executed a search warrant Thursday Jan. 25 where they found $43,000 in cash and $20,000 worth of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl as well as knives and an SUV.

A drug investigation launched in mid-January focused on a Victoria man believed to be dealing drugs in the downtown area led to the arrests.

In a tweet, VicPD said, “the sheer number of knives taken off the street is concerning.”

We're recommending at least 9 charges. Two men & one woman were taken into custody. Here's a video of the evidence seized. The sheer number of knives taken off the street is concerning. https://t.co/5MeSfmiOZt #F182411 #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 29, 2018

In a statement VicPD said officers from the community services division have been working with supportive housing service providers for some time to help create safe living spaces.

“In this particular case, officers acted fast to interrupt the drug dealing that was taking place in one of these facilities,” the statement read. “Officers will continue to target those people who prey on those who suffer from mental health and addiction.”

