Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

  • Aug. 22, 2018 8:50 a.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

A drunk driver from Northern B.C. picked the wrong downtown Kamloops lot to park in on Saturday and will now be without a licence for three months.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an officer at the Battle Street detachment noticed the driver of a pickup truck attempting to park in the secured lot behind the building and went to investigate.

“When questioned by the officer as to why he drove into a secure parking lot with visible signs saying it was closed to the public, the driver said he had no idea [he] had pulled into a police station,” she said.

RELATED: Accused in Kamloops Denny's standoff charged with setting grass fire

“Since the driver had an overpowering odour of liquor coming from his breath and showed other signs of impairment, the officer used a roadside screening device to determine his level of impairment. It showed the driver was, in fact, impaired.”

The driver told the Mountie he was looking for a place to park so he could make a phone call, Shelkie said, noting the driver was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

“Kamloops RCMP remind motorists that it is never safe to drink and drive, on roads, highways or in police parking lots,” she said.

