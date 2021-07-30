Victoria police are seeking witnesses and information as they investigate two suspicious dumpster fires found in Victoria early July 30. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dumpster fire witnesses sought by Victoria police

Two suspicious dumpster fires found early Friday morning

Victoria police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the start of two suspicious dumpster fires near downtown early Friday (July 30) morning.

Police received calls for the two separate fires shortly after 2 a.m., both in the 1200-block of Pandora Avenue. The Victoria Fire Department was already on scene and had extinguished both before police arrived.

One of the dumpster fires caused some heat damage to the exterior of a multi-unit residential building, while the other caused none.

No one was injured in either incident, but police are treating the fires as suspicious and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The VicPD report desk can be reached at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 and Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

