E-bike share pilot program rolls out in Nanaimo

Sixteen bike share stations set up, with more in the works

E-bikes are charged and ready for riders looking for an alternative mode of transport around town.

The City of Nanaimo has launched its first e-bike share program in a partnership with BCAA’s Evolve E-Bike Share to give people a sustainable and affordable option to get to popular shopping and recreation destinations throughout the city.

The 16 bike stations can be found downtown, in the Old City Quarter, Maffeo Sutton and Bowen parks and key commercial and residential centres with plans to expand to areas such as Vancouver Island University, Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, and B.C. Ferries and Hullo ferry terminals.

Cyclists can access the 100 electric bikes by downloading the Evo mobile app. The bikes are unlocked by scanning the bike’s QR code, and users can then don the helmet in the bike’s basket and start riding. Riders can pay by the minute or hour, or opt for a monthly subscription for reduced rates.

E-bikes rental rates are 35 cents per minute, $13 per hour, or 10 cents per minute for users who sign up for a $10 monthly subscription. The City of Nanaimo, with BCAA, is also offering a special launch promotion starting Wednesday, May 8, when the first 1,000 new Evo members will receive 30 free minutes of ride time by using promo code NANAIMO when signing up on the Evo app or at www.evo.ca.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in the press release that the program launch marks a significant step in the city’s efforts toward sustainable transportation.

“By providing residents with accessible and eco-friendly mobility options, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also enhancing the overall livability of Nanaimo,” he said.

Leanne Buhler, head of Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share at BCAA, said there are future plans to introduce the program to more communities on the Island, and Nanaimo is “major milestone” along the way.

“In collaboration with the City of Nanaimo, we’re proud to support the city’s goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050, promoting active transportation as a key solution,” she said.

READ ALSO: E-bike share program coming to Nanaimo