UPDATED: Early morning crash on Sooke Road causes traffic delays

The road has now been cleared of two incidents from Thursday morning

(Twitter/kenpo95)

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

Both crashes have been cleared on Sooke road and traffic has been reopened in both directions. Motorists should still expect delays heading into Greater Victoria from the West Shore communities.

Original: 6:00 a.m.

An early morning crash briefly closed Sooke Road Thursday morning.

The original incident is east of Kangaroo Road in the 4500 block of Sooke Road and first responders are on scene for vehicle recovery.

The road has since reopened to single lane alternating traffic, with eastbound traffic blocked.

A second incident in the same vicinity of Sooke Road – this one in front of WestCoast Tire – has also been reported by the Metchosin Fire Department. No major injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to expect heavy delays.

