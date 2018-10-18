UPDATED: Early morning crash on Sooke Road causes traffic delays

The road has now been cleared of two incidents from Thursday morning

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

Both crashes have been cleared on Sooke road and traffic has been reopened in both directions. Motorists should still expect delays heading into Greater Victoria from the West Shore communities.

CLEARED – #BCHwy14 – another vehicle incident west of Kangaroo Road. Assessment in progress, crews are on scene. Expect heavy delays. #Vanisle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) October 18, 2018

Original: 6:00 a.m.

An early morning crash briefly closed Sooke Road Thursday morning.

The original incident is east of Kangaroo Road in the 4500 block of Sooke Road and first responders are on scene for vehicle recovery.

Emergency crews on scene at two locations on Sooke Road – 4700 block and 4500 block (both sides of Kangaroo Rd) – alternating single lane traffic when available at both sites. Crews are working to clear ASAP. No major injuries reported. Please be patient! — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) October 18, 2018

The road has since reopened to single lane alternating traffic, with eastbound traffic blocked.

A second incident in the same vicinity of Sooke Road – this one in front of WestCoast Tire – has also been reported by the Metchosin Fire Department. No major injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to expect heavy delays.

