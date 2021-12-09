Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)

Another severe weather system is about to hit eastern and inland Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for almost all of eastern Vancouver Island warning that the area can expect high winds and rain beginning on Dec. 10.

The statement said a strong Pacific frontal system will arrive over the B.C. south coast Friday morning.

Winds will strengthen on Friday and become very strong by Friday evening.

The strongest southeasterly winds of 60 km/h, gusting 80 km/h, are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

The winds will switch to strong southwesterly winds and then gradually ease on Saturday morning.

The system will also produce rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm.

The areas on eastern Vancouver Island that will be impacted by the weather system include Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay. Inland Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are also expected to be hit.

