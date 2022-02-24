Edmonton police say innocent man killed after officers fire on robbery suspect

Police chief not sure how many bullets were fired or how man in apartment building was shot

Police in Edmonton say officers shot and killed a robbery suspect Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment building was also hit by gunfire.

Chief Dale McFee says the man in the downtown apartment was taken to hospitaland later died.

McFee says he’s not sure how many bullets were fired or how the man in the building was shot.

“There’s so many different things that could have happened … going through an individual into a building, missed into a building,” McFee said during a news conference Thursday.

He said police had responded to a report of a man with a gun robbing a liquor store. Officers located a suspect a few blocks away, there was a confrontation and officers fired their guns.

He said the officers involved in the shooting have been removed from duty for their mental well-being.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the group that investigates police-involved shootings, has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

