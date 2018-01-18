John Barsby Secondary School is one of several Nanaimo schools under hold-and-secure today, Jan. 18, after a student threatened self-harm. (News Bulletin photo)

UPDATE: Hold-and-secure lifted after Nanaimo RCMP locate student who threatened self-harm

Eight schools were under hold-and-secure orders after possible threat Thursday, Jan. 18

A hold-and-secure on eight schools in south Nanaimo has been lifted.

Nanaimo RCMP advised that a youth, who had threatened self-harm, has been located. Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Gary O’Brien told the News Bulletin police are assessing the youth’s well-being.

Nanaimo school district put John Barsby Secondary as well as Georgia Avenue, Park Avenue, Bayview, Brechin, Pauline Haarer, Fairview and Cilaire elementary schools under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution this morning.

It meant entrance doors were locked and no one was able enter or exit the buildings, but classes continued as usual inside.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Gary O’Brien told the News Bulletin a student was threatening self-harm. The RCMP would not speak to the nature of the self-harm.

Dale Burgos, school district spokesman, said there was a possible threat in the community but would not comment on the threat, which was still being investigated. John Barsby went into hold-and-secure at 10:30 a.m. this morning and other schools followed just before 11:30 a.m.

“This is as a precaution because it’s not just localized to one area, so we’re just making sure that we cover most areas in the district,” Burgos said of the threat.

The school district sent out a social media message just after noon to say the hold and secure had been lifted at all schools.


