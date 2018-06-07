Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

The B.C. Coroner’s service is investigating a sudden death that happened at a Penticton senior’s home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, at about 4:30 p.m. on June 6, an elderly man fell from the balcony of his suite on the third storey of the Concorde Retirement Residence on Skaha Lake Road in Penticton.

Emergency crews attended the scene, but the man was pronounced dead. Const. James Grandy, mental health intervention co-ordinator with the RCMP, reports the death has not been deemed suspicious.