(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Police have arrested two men in connection to the brutal assault of an elderly Vancouver woman at her home that lead to her death.

In a news release Wednesday (Feb. 3), Vancouver police said that Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers. Singh, who lived near Queen Elizabeth Park, was taken to hospital after the Sunday assault but died on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested in East Vancouver on Tuesday in connection to her death. The first, a 47-year-old man already wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for unrelated offences, was arrested near Strathcona Park with the help of a police dog. He was treated in hospital for a serious but not life threatening injury during the arrest before being taken into custody.

The second man, a 41-year-old, was arrested near Main Street and Terminal Avenue.

Police executed multiple search warrants last night, including in Strathcona Park, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Steve Addison said that police hoped the arrests “begin to restore a sense of calm and safety” to Vancouver residents.

“This was a tragic and senseless crime that cost an innocent woman her life, and struck fear and anxiety in the community,” Addison said. “Vancouver is still a safe city, and thankfully incidents like this are rare.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit
Next story
Sidney business owner warns of power-disconnection scam

Just Posted

A Sidney business owner is warning others of a scam where perpetrators use the threat of power disconnection. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney business owner warns of power-disconnection scam

Scammers threaten would-be victims with power disconnection unless they pay up

Steven Grant, 53, has been missing from his Metchosin home since Jan. 30. Police say his hair is longer now than it appears in the provided image. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Public’s help sought in search for missing Metchosin man

Steven Grant, 53 has been missing from his home since Jan. 30

The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
12 dogs seized from North Cowichan breeder due to lack of veterinary care

BC SPCA and RCMP respond to complaint and find several animals in distress

Thirteen Bushnell wildlife cameras are now missing from Oak Bay, believed to be stolen. The cameras capture the presence of deer and the images are processed into data for the pilot project. (Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society Photo)
More wildlife cameras stolen from Oak Bay

Hidden cameras crucial for deer contraception program

Victoria police are investigating a report of an indecent act in the 600-block of Lampson Street Saturday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt woman warns others after indecent exposure

‘It’s OK to feel disgusted:’ woman says experience was violating, traumatizing

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria teen tackles 3 world records for solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Molly is recovering for punctured wounds she suffered from another dog on Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Island woman distraught after little Corgi attacked by larger dog on a walk

Molly the corgi recovering; owner of other dog sought

Mindfulness in May, an art and literary exhibition for youth, is planned for Sooke in May. (Pixabay photo)
Youth art and literary show planned for May in Sooke

Submission deadline is March 31

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Most Read