A all-electric Teslas taxi fleet rolls out in Victoria on Sunday. (Current Taxi/Facebook)

Electric vehicle businesses can use free public charging stations

Victoria currently has no policies in place to separate pleasure versus business vehicles

A new electric vehicle business will be using public charging stations to fuel its fleet, at least for now.

On Dec. 1, Kelowna-based Current Taxi will unveil a band of Tesla cars as an all-electric taxi company. Current Taxi is permitted to have 15 vehicles on the road, and will start with six vehicles comprised of three Tesla Model 3s, two of the Model S and one Model X.

“We believe the transportation industry needs to take some responsibility in reducing the environmental footprint,” said founder Dale Conway.

“It also provides a luxury experience… riding in an electric vehicle isn’t something everyone can do and when they do their eyes just light up.”

READ MORE: All electric Tesla cab fleet rolls onto Victoria streets this Sunday

Costs behind an electric fleet are less than regular cars, Conway said, which means fares can remain the same as other taxis.

“Taxis aren’t cheap,” he said. “There’s no need for us to raise the fares.”

One cost-saving measure for the business as it starts up will be the use of one of the region’s many public charging stations. According to pluginbc.ca, there are approximately 70 such stations in the Capital Region.

In Victoria proper there are a total of 13 charging stations, located in the second level of downtown parkades.

More than 60 electric vehicle charging stations are located across Greater Victoria. (Screenshot/ pluginBC.ca)

Conway says this is a temporary solution until a proper charging station is installed.

“We’re already working on a program with Tesla to get our own charging stations in Victoria because when we get beyond 15 cars we don’t want to become a hindrance on existing infrastructure,” he said.

“We need to focus on becoming self-sustainable.”

Other businesses, however, have the potential of continuing to use taxpayer-funded energy to run their business, such as delivery services and any future ride-hailing services.

ALSO READ: Drivers are ‘ICE-ing’ electric car charging spots in Greater Victoria

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said that presently there are no policies in place for personal versus business vehicles, but that all vehicles will need to face the same barriers.

“In Victoria they will need to go into a parkade and pay for parking just like everyone else,” she said.

Within the parkades there is a three-hour maximum at the charging stations; three hours of parking will cost the driver $4, which depending on the model of the vehicle, the charging station and vehicle use could keep cars charged for days. Comparatively, the most recent GasBuddy.com statistics say that a litre of gasoline sits around $1.33.

On Nov. 14 city council decided it would begin charging fees for the use of the plug-in stations.

“Collecting fees through a ‘user pay’ system for EV [electric vehicle] charging is necessary to promote vehicle turnover and ensure access for other users,” said Ryan Shotton, citizen engagement coordinator at the City of Victoria in an email.

A bylaw will be introduced in 2020 to formalize the new EV fees, starting at $1 per hour, which may be increased in spots experiencing higher demand.

The City also plans on installing six EVe charging stations along Broad Street in 2020, as well as plans for DC fast chargers in the city, depending on external funding.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Real or fake: The best Christmas tree option for the planet

Just Posted

Electric vehicle businesses can use free public charging stations

Victoria currently has no policies in place to separate pleasure versus business vehicles

Real or fake: The best Christmas tree option for the planet

Artificial tree has to be used for 20 years to have the impact of one live cut tree says Sierra Club

Canadian Tire matches Fix-A-Heart campaign donations for Victoria cardiac care

Campaign started by Langford Canadian Tire owner Peter Spillette who died in 2008

EXCLUSIVE: West Shore seniors forced to relocate, no hospice care

Private report shows dire need for hospice, long-term care beds for West Shore seniors

Rare flock of birds spotted in Oak Bay

Lesser Goldfinch birds were seen munching on local greenery

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Woman arrested on Vancouver Island after RCMP report ‘drunken crime spree’

Qualicum Beach citizens and business owners alerted police to disturbance

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Most Read