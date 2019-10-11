Electrical fault leads to traffic back-up on Highway 1 Friday morning

An electrical fault at the McKenzie interchange is to blame for the bumper-to-bumper traffic on Highway 1 Friday morning, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
In an e-mail statement, the ministry said traffic was moved to the new McKenzie bridge at 4:45 a.m., the same time the new traffic signals were activated.
The signals were tested in advance and were expected to be fully operational by 5 a.m. – before the morning rush.
However, an electrical fault got in the way.
The ministry said electricians were on site to repair the fault and the signals were operational by 7:30 a.m. however, the traffic back-up was already significant by then.
“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure apologizes for an inconvenience and will continue to monitor the intersection throughout the day,” Friday’s e-mail statement said.
Traffic is expected to be free flowing on the highway by winter.