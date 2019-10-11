Electrical fault leads to traffic back-up on Highway 1 Friday morning

Traffic expected to be flowing normally by Friday afternoon

Significant traffic delays on Highway 1 Friday morning were due to an electrical fault at the McKenzie Interchange according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

An electrical fault at the McKenzie interchange is to blame for the bumper-to-bumper traffic on Highway 1 Friday morning, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

In an e-mail statement, the ministry said traffic was moved to the new McKenzie bridge at 4:45 a.m., the same time the new traffic signals were activated.

The signals were tested in advance and were expected to be fully operational by 5 a.m. – before the morning rush.

However, an electrical fault got in the way.

The ministry said electricians were on site to repair the fault and the signals were operational by 7:30 a.m. however, the traffic back-up was already significant by then.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure apologizes for an inconvenience and will continue to monitor the intersection throughout the day,” Friday’s e-mail statement said.

Traffic is expected flow normally by Friday afternoon with two lanes open in each direction on Highway 1, just in time for commuters to head out for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Traffic is expected to be free flowing on the highway by winter.

