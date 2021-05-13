Electronics, credit cards taken from Neflix set found in Colwood home

While recovering several items reported stolen from the set of a Netflix movie in early April, West Shore RCMP also seized drugs and drug trafficking items from a Colwood residence last week. (Black Press Media file photo)

While recovering several items stolen from the set of a Netflix show in early April, West Shore RCMP also seized drugs and drug trafficking items from a Colwood residence last week.

RCMP received a report on April 1 about multiple items taken from a trailer on the set of Maids, a 10-part series being filmed in the region. The items included electronics and personal credit cards.

The West Shore’s RCMP’s crime reduction unit, which targets prolific offenders and property-related offences, identified and arrested a 43-year-old Colwood resident on May 7 in relation to the theft.

Police then executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home, where they recovered multiple items from the trailer. Officers also seized drugs, including some believed to be fentanyl, and other property related to drug trafficking.

West Shore RCMP is says it’s recommending charges against the suspect.

“This is the type of crime that may not always have a large value amount, but impacts a large number of people. It violates that feeling of safety within our homes, businesses or vehicles,” said Supt. Todd Preston, West Shore RCMP’s officer in charge. “That is why our crime reduction unit targets these offenders, reinforcing the message to thieves operating in the area that we will continue to arrest and charge them.”

