Sooke teen seriously injured after fall on field trip

Boy climbed tree when it broke, tumbling down an embankment

A Sooke teen was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a fall from a tree and down an embankment at Camp Bernard, west of Sooke.

Otter Point Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP members were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

The teenage boy was part of a school a field trip. Another boy was also injured in the incident and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The seriously injured teen boy was expected to be airlifted to hospital.

The area where the incident occurred has rough terrain and firefighters were taken to the area by the students. It took first responders some time to get to the injured boy.

Social media accounts from the scene indicate the boy climbed an over hanging tree when there was a cracking sound heard and the tree broke. He fell several feet down an embankment.

MORE TO COME …



