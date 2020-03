Traffic is flowing but southbound lane is partially blocked

Saanich emergency crews responding to an incident on Carey Road just south of McKenzie Avenue. Traffic is still flowing in the area but the southbound lane is partially blocked. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Two tow trucks have arrived and police are on scene. pic.twitter.com/cJWhnoAaJL — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) March 31, 2020

According to Saanich Police, two drivers were involved in the crash, along with a parked car that was struck.

No injuries have been reported.

