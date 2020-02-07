A pedestrian was struck and pinned under a vehicle near Belmont Market in Langford Friday morning. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Emergency crews respond to pedestrian pinned under vehicle in Langford

One person sent to hospital

Emergency crews were on scene at Kelly Road and the Belmont Market in Langford after a pedestrian was pinned under a vehicle Friday morning.

Kelly Road was closed in both directions between Jacklin Road and Merchant Way. Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP were on scene.

Cpl. Heinz Krauss of West Shore RCMP said a woman was crossing Kelly Road heading north. She was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a motorist driving a black pickup truck. Krauss said the woman was taken to hospital and has significant injuries – specifically to her hand – that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police were unable to say if any charges will be recommended at this point.

READ ALSO: Royal bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

