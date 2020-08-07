Traffic flowing normally after earlier crash on Douglas Street

Traffic at the Douglas and Finlayson streets intersection was temporarily impacted

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Douglas Street at the Finlayson intersection at around 9 a.m. Aug. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Douglas Street at the Finlayson intersection at around 9 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews are investigating a collision at the intersection of Douglas and Finlayson streets in front of the Denny’s restaurant. Traffic is impacted in the area and paramedics are on scene. #yyjtraffic @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/v972iJdcoD — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) August 7, 2020

Police are speaking with witnesses and assessing the series of events that led to the collision. pic.twitter.com/d3Y7YgH1L3 — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) August 7, 2020

Crews were able to clear the road shortly after 10 a.m. Traffic was temporarily impacted while crews were on scene.

More to come…

ALSO READ: Victoria police seek witnesses to pellet gun shootings near Centennial Square

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.