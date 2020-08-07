Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Douglas Street at the Finlayson intersection at around 9 a.m. Aug. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Traffic flowing normally after earlier crash on Douglas Street

Traffic at the Douglas and Finlayson streets intersection was temporarily impacted

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Douglas Street at the Finlayson intersection at around 9 a.m. Friday.

Crews were able to clear the road shortly after 10 a.m. Traffic was temporarily impacted while crews were on scene.

More to come…

