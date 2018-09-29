Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Though autumn has just nicely settled in over B.C., it looks like the white stuff might be making an early appearance in the province’s interior Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the Connector, Kootenay Pass and Coquihalla areas calling for rain and the potential of snow in the interior.

The statement reads: “an approaching low pressure system combined with snow levels lowering to 1,200 to 1,500 metres will give snow to the Southern Interior highway mountain passes overnight through Sunday.”

Five to 10 cm of snow is forecast on the Connector, and two to four cm on the northern part of the Coquihalla.

The statemen continues, noting: “rain is expected over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass as snow levels are forecast to remain above these passes.”

Be sure to check Environment Canada weather reports and Drive BC for information if you plan on travelling through the interior passes. Winter tires are required to be installed on vehicles travelling at high elevation beginning Monday.

Previous story
VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature
Next story
UPDATE: Man suffers serious injuries, police investigating at Carey Road in Saanich

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man suffers serious injuries, police investigating at Carey Road in Saanich

3900-block of Carey Rd blocked to traffic

Tent city holds a rally in front of Goldstream Park campground

The group and their supporters crossed the gate without any resistance from authorities

Costs of homelessness far outweighs cost of housing says advocate

Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay spend millions on homeless camps

Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

Profile promises ‘a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up’

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

WHL hockey, Navy tours, Run for the Cure, animal blessings and motorcycle hill climb on the agenda

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Renowned chef and author speaks to Seafood West Summit in Campbell River

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Freighters overstaying their welcome in the strait, say Vancouver Island MPs

Round-table meeting held Friday in Nanaimo to discuss impacts of commercial anchorages

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Most Read