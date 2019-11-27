Extinction Rebellion, shown here at a past protest, will be holding a “funeral procession” in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Extinction Rebellion/Facebook)

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

A group of environmental activists are hosting a funeral-themed procession in Vancouver on Black Friday.

The event, dubbed “Funeral for Extinction” will be hosted by Extinction Rebellion, the group that closed down bridges across Canada on Oct. 7 in an attempt to spur more climate change action from the federal government.

According to the Facebook page for the event, it’s meant to symbolize that if nothing is done about climate change, the “climate and ecological crisis will worsen, leaving us with a future of droughts, floods and starvation.”

It is being held on Black Friday to bring attention to how corporations encourage buying “unnecessary” goods.

Participants are asked to wear black funeral attire and be as “theatrical” as possible, including wearing face veils, top hats and suits.

The procession will start in Art Phillips Park at 1 p.m., and wind its way through the streets and malls of the city’s downtown.

At 2:30 p.m., the procession will arrive at the corner of Robson Street and Thurlow Avenue for a clothing swap, seed trade, and a chance to learn how to mend clothing.

The mock funeral procession is taking place the same day as a climate strike hosted by Sustainabiliteens Vancouver. The group, which has hosted the past Vancouver climate strikes, has dubbed this week’s event “Futurefest.”

The climate strike will be held at Vancouver City Centre SkyTrain Station, and run from noon till 3 p.m.

Unlike previous strikes, this one will not have a march component, but will include a welcome dance, a flash mob, a clothing drive, and an open mic.

The group said the event is mean to prove that “sustainability shouldn’t have to be a luxury product.”

