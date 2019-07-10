Escaped William Head inmates recognized after commenting on off-duty RCMP officer’s dog

Prisoners back in police custody, expected to appear in court Wednesday

Two inmates who were at large in Metchosin after escaping a low security prison on Sunday have been recaptured and are in police custody.

On July 7, James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage escaped from William Head Institution in Metchosin. Correction Service of Canada reported the inmates were wanted for being unlawfully at large. Police said the two were dangerous and asked members of the public not to approach them if spotted.

On July 9 at about 8 p.m. Busch and Armitage were located and arrested after an off-duty RCMP officer spotted them in Esquimalt and called 911 so the Victoria Police Department could respond.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the off-duty officer was walking his dog, a great Dane named Lewis, in the West Bay area in Esquimalt when the escapees commented on how big Lewis is.

“That’s when the RCMP officer immediately recognized the males as Armitage and Busch,” Saggar said. “The RCMP officer called 911 right away and kept an eye on the inmates. Victoria police responded with a heavy police presence and safely took the inmates into custody.”

The Victoria Police Department have since turned over the inmates to West Shore RCMP. The duo appeared at the Western Communities Courthouse Wednesday morning and the cases have been adjourned to Aug. 1.

In a media release, West Shore RCMP thanked the public, Vic PD and the off-duty officer who located the inmates.

Busch, 42, is serving a sentence for second-degree murder and assault and has served time for aggravated sexual assault and escaping custody.

Armitage, 30, is serving a 13-year, 10-month sentence for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

Before the pair were captured, William Head Institution said an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances of their escape.

The Metchosin prison is about 40 kilometres from Victoria and is a federal minimum-security facility for men. It opened in 1959 and can house about 190 offenders.

William Head is the only federal penitentiary on Vancouver Island and approximately 50 per cent of its inmates are serving life sentences.

