Esquimalt business announces plans for a new Irish pub

The Tudor House Liquor Store is planning to open a 500-seat pub in the next two years

Esquimalt could see a new pub in the near future, according to the Tudor House Liquor Store.

In a Facebook post released on Monday, Tudor House announced plans to build a 500-seat, authentic Irish Pub.

“The pub will include family friendly areas, in order to welcome the entire community,” the post reads. “If all goes well, opening date will be March 2021 (in time for St. Patrick’s Day)!”

The post, signed by managers Marta and Bernie Dumas, also shows two photos of the large parking lot directly adjacent to the liquor store at 533 Admirals Rd., hinting at the new pub’s location.

When asked for further details on the plan, Tudor House staff responded over social media.

“[W]e are on the drawing process. All the information you need is on our post, more news will come soon as we go through every step in the project.”

The announcement comes one day after Esquimalt councillors voted to apply a revitalization tax exemption to the Tudor House Liquor Store.

The tax exemption program aims to waive all or a portion of an increased assessed value of a building after it’s undergone exterior alterations or upgrades. This was put in place to encourage more businesses to beautify their buildings, and “to change the overall perception of the Township by creating a welcoming environment.”

“Significant investments have been made into his property. The owner has committed to Esquimalt, and he’s got further plans as indicated; stage two would be development of a pub,” said Coun. Ken Armour.

Armour added that due to the beatification of the building, the property taxes jumped from $65,000 per year up to $126,000 per year.

“This increase as indicated is going to significantly hamper the ability to continue with the revitalization and development of that land, including the development of a pub.”

Under the tax exemption program, a business is able to receive an exemption of 100 per cent of the increased sales value for the first five years, 75 per cent in the following three years, and 50 per cent in the following two years.

Council voted unanimously to approve the Tudor House Liquor Store’s tax exemption application.

