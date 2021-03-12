Esquimalt council heard further details about this development proposed for the northwest corner of Esquimalt Road and Lampson Street, at the March 1 meeting. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt council heard further details about this development proposed for the northwest corner of Esquimalt Road and Lampson Street, at the March 1 meeting. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt council wants more details on traffic impact of Lampson Corners

Traffic study requested for proposed 89-unit condo/townhouse project at busy corner

Transportation issues and concerns over building scale gave Esquimalt council enough pause Monday to not send a development proposal for a prominent corner to public hearing.

Lampson Corners calls for 89 units of strata-titled homes in two buildings, one six storeys and one five, to be built on five lots on the sloping northwest corner of Lampson Street and Esquimalt Road. The mix of residences as proposed includes 84 condominiums and five townhouse-style units.

In a 3-2 decision at the March 1 meeting, council gave first and second reading to a motion to move the project forward, but asked the applicant to complete a traffic impact study. The question of preparing for a public hearing was put off until council has a chance to hear the results of the study.

“Between the number of cars and bikes coming and going from the site, and the bus stop right there, I would like to see a traffic study,” said Coun. Meagan Brame. “I need to know that that corner can physically handle the additional traffic.”

ALSO READ: Real estate sales surging across Greater Victoria but risks lie ahead

Mayor Barb Desjardins voiced concern over the project design calling for removal of the transit bus stop cutout nearby on Esquimalt Road, noting that it could lead to traffic backups westbound. Staff said BC Transit indicated they could work with the change, but the mayor persisted, asking project contractor Graeme Mann whether a cutout could somehow be retained. Mann said it could and would simply mean a smaller front lawn for one of the townhomes.

Couns. Ken Armour and Tim Morrison voted against the main motion, noting various things needed changing before the project went to public hearing.

Referring to the advisory planning commission’s recommendation that the building footprint be adjusted southward, to reduce the shadowing impact on the 2018-built townhome complex just up the hill, Arbour asked whether steps had been taken toward that. Mann replied that the whole project is a different shape than the structure reviewed by the APC and the north setback has been increased.

Council also heard that a bike lane along Lampson could be accommodated, a community use space in the building is being considered for a gym amenity for residents, and that commercial space was never considered for the project, as it would require an official community plan amendment.

The developer is proposing a dedicated Modo car share vehicle on site, with an initial credit for up to 69 per cent of residents, and a single one-year transit pass per unit.

ALSO READ: Plastic bag ban coming soon to Esquimalt

Before the final vote, Arbour and Morrison voiced further concerns. Morrison, said the rear building felt to him like “trying to squeeze five pounds of sugar into a one-pound bag.” He suggested constructing townhouses there instead of a five-storey condo could reduce the massing.

No date was set for the return of the traffic study.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentTownship of Esquimalt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Esquimalt council heard further details about this development proposed for the northwest corner of Esquimalt Road and Lampson Street, at the March 1 meeting. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt council heard further details about this development proposed for the northwest corner of Esquimalt Road and Lampson Street, at the March 1 meeting. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Previous story
Father of Beacon Hill Park homicide victim remembers daughter as beautiful, independent
Next story
Sooke family receives support from percussion group after daughter’s leukemia diagnosis

Just Posted

Esquimalt council heard further details about this development proposed for the northwest corner of Esquimalt Road and Lampson Street, at the March 1 meeting. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt council wants more details on traffic impact of Lampson Corners

Traffic study requested for proposed 89-unit condo/townhouse project at busy corner

Allen and Lynn Hamilton accept a $2,500 donation from the Organized Khaos Percussion Ensemble (whose members are seen behind the couple) on March 9 at Spencer Middle School in Langford. The donation will go toward costs associated with staying in Vancouver, where the Hamiltons’ daughter is receiving leukemia treatments. (Jake Romphf/Black Press Media)
Sooke family receives support from percussion group after daughter’s leukemia diagnosis

Funds will help the Hamiltons stay with their daughter, Shae, in Vancouver during her treatments

Jennifer Michell, Titan Boats’ organizational development manager and Jonathan Stanners, marine systems technician, stand in front of the company’s future home at Victoria International Airport. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Jennifer Michell, Titan Boats’ organizational development manager and Jonathan Stanners, marine systems technician, stand in front of the company’s future home on Victoria International Airport. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Industrial land flying off the shelf at Victoria International Airport

Sidney’s Titan Boats among companies snapping up industrial-zoned land on airport

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)
Father of Beacon Hill Park homicide victim remembers daughter as beautiful, independent

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, identified as homicide victim by father

Saanich police impounded a Corvette on Thursday (March 11) afternoon after the driver was caught going 100 km/h in 50 zone. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
Corvette impounded in Saanich after driver caught going 50 km/h over limit

Saanich police clock driver going 100 km/h in 50-zone

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Jarrett Lindal snapped this photo of a young female cougar on a trip with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island. Photo by Jarrett Lindal
Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

Jarrett Lindal is the second Comox Valley photographer to have a photo in the magazine recently

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

New COVID-19 cases for Feb. 28-March 6, by local health area. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Nanaimo area leads Vancouver Island in new COVID-19 cases last week

Greater Nanaimo once again hot spot for new cases, though with fewer new cases than a month ago

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Most Read