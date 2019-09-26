Esquimalt launches its own emergency alert system

Esquimalt Alert will come into effect on Sept. 28

Esquimalt is launching its own emergency alert system on Sept. 28

The Township of Esquimalt is launching its own emergency alert system to residents and app subscribers.

Esquimalt Alert will send warnings during emergency situations such as fires, floods, tsunamis, hazardous spills, police incidents and other large-scale events that would affect people in the area.

Anyone who subscribes to the service can also sign up for general notices such as pool closures, traffic advisories and other useful information.

People can subscribe to the alert system either online or through an app, with the ability to customize which alerts they’d like, and how they’d like to receive them. For example, someone could choose to get a tsunami alert by text and call, and an earthquake alert by email.

People will also be able to customize their alerts by flagging specific locations, such as schools and work places.

“We’re excited to offer such a useful service to our residents and businesses,” said Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement. ”We want to ensure that the people who live and work in Esquimalt have the opportunity to receive critical information when they need it most.”

Esquimalt Alert will launch at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28. It will have a six month trial period so users and the Township can evaluate how it’s working.

Anyone interested in signing up can do so at esquimalt.ca/alerts, or on location at the Esquimalt Fire Department at 500 Park Pl. at the open house on Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

