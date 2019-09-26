Esquimalt is launching its own emergency alert system on Sept. 28

Esquimalt launches its own emergency alert system

Esquimalt Alert will come into effect on Sept. 28

The Township of Esquimalt is launching its own emergency alert system to residents and app subscribers.

Esquimalt Alert will send warnings during emergency situations such as fires, floods, tsunamis, hazardous spills, police incidents and other large-scale events that would affect people in the area.

Anyone who subscribes to the service can also sign up for general notices such as pool closures, traffic advisories and other useful information.

ALSO READ: Canada tests its emergency alert system

People can subscribe to the alert system either online or through an app, with the ability to customize which alerts they’d like, and how they’d like to receive them. For example, someone could choose to get a tsunami alert by text and call, and an earthquake alert by email.

People will also be able to customize their alerts by flagging specific locations, such as schools and work places.

“We’re excited to offer such a useful service to our residents and businesses,” said Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement. ”We want to ensure that the people who live and work in Esquimalt have the opportunity to receive critical information when they need it most.”

ALSO READ: West Shore partners with CRD to implement emergency alerts

Esquimalt Alert will launch at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28. It will have a six month trial period so users and the Township can evaluate how it’s working.

Anyone interested in signing up can do so at esquimalt.ca/alerts, or on location at the Esquimalt Fire Department at 500 Park Pl. at the open house on Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Periods of rain ahead for Thursday
Next story
‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Just Posted

Oak Bay homeowners to pay $477,000 in spec tax

85 Oak Bay residences non-exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

Voting for this year’s ArtsAlive sculptures nears its end

Sculptor Linda Lindsay to host Artist Talks in her home studio

Esquimalt launches its own emergency alert system

Esquimalt Alert will come into effect on Sept. 28

Japanese-inspired lifestyle store to open inside Walmart at Uptown

Miniso Canada comes to Saanich

Victoria school board to explore George Jay Elementary name change

Community consultation is expected to begin shortly

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

Most Read